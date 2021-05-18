TCW Group Inc. Buys 3,808 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vail Resorts worth $12,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Vail Resorts by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Vail Resorts by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $712,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Vail Resorts by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $318.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.88 and a 12 month high of $338.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.21 and a beta of 1.26.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $684.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $277.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.64.

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total transaction of $920,918.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

