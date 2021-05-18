TCW Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its stake in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 102,900 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Air Transport Services Group worth $10,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 13.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 30.2% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,874,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,363,000 after buying an additional 897,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ATSG shares. TheStreet cut Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $278,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 490,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,668,498.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michael L. Berger sold 6,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $212,254.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,508,412.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,357 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ATSG opened at $25.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $32.43.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Air Transport Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 23.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation services in the United States and internationally. It offers contracted airline operations, aircraft modification and maintenance services, ground services, and other support services.

