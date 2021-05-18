Bridges Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth $299,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Linde by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 19,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Linde by 32.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 12.4% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $300.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.78. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $303.87. The company has a market capitalization of $156.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.47, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.00.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

