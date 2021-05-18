TCW Group Inc. Has $9.35 Million Stock Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 52.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,360 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $9,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

OZK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank OZK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $43.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.34. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.90.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.94%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

