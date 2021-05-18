TCW Group Inc. Sells 7,685 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,685 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $8,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Okta by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 63,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,285 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 265.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Okta by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta stock opened at $224.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.65 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.75.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 8,594 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.81, for a total value of $1,966,393.14. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total value of $886,944.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,141,694.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,601 shares of company stock valued at $10,632,694 over the last ninety days. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.