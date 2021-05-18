Unigestion Holding SA Purchases Shares of 5,270 Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TER stock opened at $119.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.96. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.50 and a 52 week high of $147.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

In related news, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 19,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $2,116,179.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,826.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $2,015,684.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,834,326.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,672 shares of company stock valued at $14,488,401 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TER. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.56.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

