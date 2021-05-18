Unigestion Holding SA Cuts Stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 98.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,208,263 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Shaw Communications by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Shaw Communications by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Shaw Communications by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 90,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. 57.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SJR opened at $29.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.88. Shaw Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Shaw Communications’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0788 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 67.68%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SJR. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.50 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.79.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

