Unigestion Holding SA Sells 3,349 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Unigestion Holding SA lessened its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,349 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LSTR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Landstar System by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Landstar System by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.87.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $174.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.59. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $103.51 and a one year high of $182.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 14.69%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

