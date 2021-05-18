Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,690 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 403,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,543,000 after acquiring an additional 124,434 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 973,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,897,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 11,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

ATO stock opened at $98.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $84.59 and a 1 year high of $107.02.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.97%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATO. Mizuho upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.58.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

