IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,508,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,071,472,000 after purchasing an additional 579,088 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 190.2% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 819,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,713,000 after acquiring an additional 537,224 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,309,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,539,000 after acquiring an additional 299,025 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 809,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,791,000 after purchasing an additional 153,521 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,496,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $689,915,000 after purchasing an additional 148,370 shares during the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. Mizuho began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.30.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $95.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $106.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.93. The company has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.70%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

