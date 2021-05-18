MEDNAX Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MD)

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 800 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,211% compared to the average volume of 61 call options.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist raised their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of MD stock opened at $31.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.37. MEDNAX has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $32.71.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $446.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.07 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MEDNAX will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,318,439 shares in the company, valued at $33,488,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in MEDNAX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 1,207.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in MEDNAX in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in MEDNAX in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in MEDNAX in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

