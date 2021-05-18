Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.93% from the company’s previous close.

MPLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Financial raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.89.

Mplx stock opened at $29.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 2.01. Mplx has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $29.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mplx will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,921. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. Creative Planning raised its position in Mplx by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 260,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the first quarter valued at about $1,523,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Mplx by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,765,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $103,167,000 after purchasing an additional 52,480 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Mplx by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,909,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,880,000 after purchasing an additional 943,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

