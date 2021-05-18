Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 1,103 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,371% compared to the typical volume of 75 put options.

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total transaction of $45,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,698. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dillard’s by 24.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,843,000 after acquiring an additional 131,583 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 1,494.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,632,000 after buying an additional 455,362 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,563,000 after buying an additional 10,453 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 77.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,389,000 after purchasing an additional 110,042 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 14,836 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

NYSE:DDS opened at $141.38 on Tuesday. Dillard’s has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $152.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -45.17 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.67.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $5.17. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($6.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dillard’s will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.39%.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

