Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) PT Lowered to $2.25 at Alliance Global Partners

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners from $4.50 to $2.25 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins lowered shares of Americas Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Americas Silver from $5.25 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Americas Silver has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.83.

NYSEAMERICAN:USAS opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average of $2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Americas Silver has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $3.90.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.21). Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 91.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that Americas Silver will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Mark Stevens purchased a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 281.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 28,435 shares during the last quarter. 23.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

