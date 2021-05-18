FinVolution Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:FINV)

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 5,170 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,485% compared to the average daily volume of 200 put options.

FINV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.72 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.72 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.44.

Get FinVolution Group alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in FinVolution Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 193.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 150,632 shares during the last quarter. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in FinVolution Group by 2,883.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 912,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 882,359 shares during the last quarter. 8.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FINV opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average of $4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.99. FinVolution Group has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $10.61.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $283.98 million for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 24.47%.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates in the online consumer finance industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.