CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.06.

CIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of CIT stock opened at $53.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.44 and a 200-day moving average of $43.41. CIT Group has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $55.89.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $1.49. CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.43) EPS. CIT Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CIT Group will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.67%.

In other CIT Group news, EVP Wahida Plummer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,419.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $61,516.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,201 shares of company stock valued at $605,231 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in CIT Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

