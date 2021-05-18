CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.06.

CIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get CIT Group alerts:

Shares of CIT stock opened at $53.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.44 and a 200-day moving average of $43.41. CIT Group has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $55.89.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $1.49. CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.43) EPS. CIT Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CIT Group will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

In related news, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $61,516.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at $852,943. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Brosnan sold 5,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $300,714.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,477.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,201 shares of company stock worth $605,231 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in CIT Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CIT Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,498,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in CIT Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,916,000. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.