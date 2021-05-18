Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on May 18th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $1.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Atlas Technical Consultants stock opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. Atlas Technical Consultants has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $12.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.82. The firm has a market cap of $393.72 million, a PE ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.44.

In other Atlas Technical Consultants news, major shareholder Bluecrest Capital Management L sold 195,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $2,039,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Earnings History for Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX)

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.