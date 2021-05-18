Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Issues Earnings Results

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $1.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Atlas Technical Consultants stock opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. Atlas Technical Consultants has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $12.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.82. The firm has a market cap of $393.72 million, a PE ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.44.

In other Atlas Technical Consultants news, major shareholder Bluecrest Capital Management L sold 195,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $2,039,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

