First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,984,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,363,000 after acquiring an additional 235,159 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,075,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,743,000 after purchasing an additional 181,916 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,049,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,590,000 after buying an additional 78,148 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 613,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,236,000 after buying an additional 86,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 506,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,193,000 after purchasing an additional 16,412 shares during the last quarter.

CIBR stock opened at $42.65 on Tuesday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $30.15 and a 1-year high of $46.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.38 and its 200-day moving average is $43.30.

