Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the first quarter worth $571,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the first quarter worth $1,221,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the first quarter valued at $238,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the first quarter valued at $593,000. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the first quarter valued at $650,000.

Shares of ECH stock opened at $29.18 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 1-year low of $41.34 and a 1-year high of $56.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.88 and its 200 day moving average is $31.28.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

