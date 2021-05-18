First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 35,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 310.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 23,794 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 24,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

NYSEARCA FDL opened at $34.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.98. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $24.22 and a one year high of $35.44.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

