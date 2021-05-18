Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 93,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 57.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 338,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 123,920 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 392,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 145,149 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $21.92 on Tuesday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $23.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.75.

