Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 43.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $174.70 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.04 and a 52-week high of $194.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.02.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

