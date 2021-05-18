Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QYLD. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 549,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,532,000 after purchasing an additional 358,394 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,464,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,397,000 after purchasing an additional 295,752 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 784,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,888,000 after acquiring an additional 211,987 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,202,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,221,000 after acquiring an additional 174,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 50.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 434,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,811,000 after acquiring an additional 145,494 shares in the last quarter.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $21.92 on Tuesday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $23.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.75.

