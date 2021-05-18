Congress Asset Management Co. MA Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 203 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 7,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

GOOG stock opened at $2,321.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,282.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,980.88. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,347.01 and a 12 month high of $2,452.38. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,036 shares of company stock valued at $91,551,013. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.