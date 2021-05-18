The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Stock Position Increased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,316 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.40% of The Simply Good Foods worth $11,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Simply Good Foods by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 1,969.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SMPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens started coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

The Simply Good Foods stock opened at $31.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.78. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The Simply Good Foods Company has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $35.34.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $230.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.03 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

