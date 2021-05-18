Donaldson Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 9,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $134.49 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $139.22. The stock has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.48 and a 200 day moving average of $118.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

