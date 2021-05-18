Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.18% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Treace Medical Concepts stock opened at $29.36 on Tuesday. Treace Medical Concepts has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47.

In other news, Director John R. Treace sold 401,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $6,821,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jaime A. Frias sold 329,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $5,596,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 372,016 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,984,285 shares of company stock worth $101,732,845.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.