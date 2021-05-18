SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.62.

NYSE SEAS opened at $52.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.71. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. The company had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 2,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $124,804.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,437,661.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $109,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,878,645.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,363 shares of company stock valued at $2,154,370. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,431,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,137,000 after acquiring an additional 84,796 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,044,000 after acquiring an additional 33,359 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,258,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,763,000 after acquiring an additional 30,755 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 121.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,777,000 after acquiring an additional 538,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 816,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,552,000 after purchasing an additional 56,540 shares during the period. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

