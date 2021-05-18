Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 177.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,509 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $23,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STZ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total transaction of $976,591.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,229.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,879 shares of company stock valued at $9,089,398 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.62.

NYSE STZ opened at $235.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.63 and a twelve month high of $244.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $235.23 and a 200 day moving average of $220.92.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.