Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 90.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $140.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.39. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $96.31 and a 52 week high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

