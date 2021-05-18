Infinitecoin Achieves Market Cap of $23.42 Million (IFC)

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 18th. One Infinitecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Infinitecoin has traded down 57.2% against the US dollar. Infinitecoin has a total market capitalization of $23.42 million and approximately $1,953.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Infinitecoin alerts:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000145 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 116.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000040 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 54.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Infinitecoin

Infinitecoin (IFC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. The official website for Infinitecoin is www.infiniteco.in . The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Buying and Selling Infinitecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Infinitecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Infinitecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Infinitecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Infinitecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.