UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC reduced its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 312 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stephens increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.26.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $54,394,673.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,653,468. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $408.63 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $273.71 and a fifty-two week high of $425.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $391.84 and a 200 day moving average of $355.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

