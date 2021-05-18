Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Announces Dividend of GBX 35

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON BWY opened at GBX 3,516 ($45.94) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,590.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,118.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88. Bellway has a 52-week low of GBX 2,059 ($26.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,756 ($49.07).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,240 ($42.33) to GBX 4,180 ($54.61) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) price objective on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,560 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Bellway in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Bellway from GBX 3,111 ($40.65) to GBX 3,311 ($43.26) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,616 ($47.24).

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

