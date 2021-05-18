Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Raises Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.207 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Healthcare Services Group has increased its dividend by 8.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Healthcare Services Group has a dividend payout ratio of 69.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Healthcare Services Group to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.3%.

Shares of HCSG opened at $30.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.44. Healthcare Services Group has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $407.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HCSG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Healthcare Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

