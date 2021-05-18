Visa (NYSE:V) Stock Rating Upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets

Visa (NYSE:V) was upgraded by research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $259.00 price target on the credit-card processor’s stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.38% from the company’s previous close.
V has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.29.
Shares of Visa stock opened at $226.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.89. Visa has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $237.50. The stock has a market cap of $441.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857,457 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,787,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034,535 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1,170.4% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $893,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,625,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,673,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,044 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
