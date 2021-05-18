Visa (NYSE:V) Stock Rating Upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets

Visa (NYSE:V) was upgraded by research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $259.00 price target on the credit-card processor’s stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.38% from the company’s previous close.

V has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.29.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $226.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.89. Visa has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $237.50. The stock has a market cap of $441.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Visa will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857,457 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,787,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034,535 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1,170.4% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $893,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,625,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,673,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,044 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

