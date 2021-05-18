Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

AGTI opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. Agiliti has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $17.08.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

