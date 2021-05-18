Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

Investment analysts at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SWIM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

NASDAQ SWIM opened at $32.70 on Tuesday. Latham Group has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $33.26.

In other Latham Group news, CFO J Mark Borseth purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,244,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 93,000 shares of company stock worth $1,767,000 over the last quarter.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

