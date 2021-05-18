Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Research analysts at Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 62.81% from the company’s current price.

RAIN has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:RAIN opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. Rain Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $23.90.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.26 per share, for a total transaction of $827,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $9,350,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 1,783,000 shares of company stock worth $30,026,080 over the last ninety days.

About Rain Therapeutics

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

