Veles (VLS) Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. Veles has a market capitalization of $187,985.93 and $68.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Veles has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One Veles coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,354.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,513.42 or 0.07746575 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,146.50 or 0.02527857 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.13 or 0.00690401 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.69 or 0.00202161 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $350.73 or 0.00773300 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.34 or 0.00653386 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.41 or 0.00554318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006797 BTC.

Veles Profile

Veles is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,609 coins and its circulating supply is 1,284,937 coins. The official website for Veles is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Veles Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

