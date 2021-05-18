Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AWH. Truist Securities began coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspira Women’s Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 30.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,524,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,291,000 after buying an additional 1,303,101 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,698,000. Friess Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 1,375,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,286,000 after purchasing an additional 275,080 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 1,213.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 250,794 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women’s Health stock opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.45 million, a P/E ratio of -33.73 and a beta of 3.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.44. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $10.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 169.68% and a negative net margin of 337.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

