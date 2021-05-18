STRAKS (STAK) 24 Hour Volume Hits $6,492.00

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 193.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 18th. One STRAKS coin can now be purchased for $0.0222 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, STRAKS has traded up 260.5% against the US dollar. STRAKS has a total market cap of $529,077.03 and $6,492.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get STRAKS alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,354.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,513.42 or 0.07746575 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,146.50 or 0.02527857 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.13 or 0.00690401 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.69 or 0.00202161 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $350.73 or 0.00773300 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $296.34 or 0.00653386 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $251.41 or 0.00554318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006797 BTC.

STRAKS Coin Profile

STRAKS (CRYPTO:STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

STRAKS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “STAKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for STRAKS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STRAKS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.