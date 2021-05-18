Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.70.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KNX. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Vertical Research started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $2,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,285 shares in the company, valued at $503,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $2,482,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 201,850 shares of company stock worth $9,992,889. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,304.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KNX opened at $48.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.00. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $37.07 and a fifty-two week high of $50.96.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

