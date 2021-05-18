ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ENDRA Life Sciences stock opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.60. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73.

Get ENDRA Life Sciences alerts:

In other news, CTO Michael Milos Thornton sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $37,950.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 274,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. It develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.