Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $117 million-$119 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119 million.

Shares of ABST stock opened at $14.06 on Tuesday. Absolute Software has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.91 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.11.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 9.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Absolute Software will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0639 per share. This is a positive change from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

ABST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Absolute Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Absolute Software from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Absolute Software from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins assumed coverage on Absolute Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Absolute Software from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

