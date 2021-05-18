Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Issues Earnings Results

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ MIST opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $167.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 4.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.73. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $11.40.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Milestone Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. It is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as in the Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

