Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,142.70% and a negative return on equity of 63.69%.

Shares of CUE stock opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.07. Cue Biopharma has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $31.69. The firm has a market cap of $439.78 million, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.95.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

In other news, insider Kenneth Pienta sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $196,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

