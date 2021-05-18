Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.28.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $224.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $288.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of -87.12 and a beta of 1.64. Wix.com has a fifty-two week low of $190.24 and a fifty-two week high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. The company had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

