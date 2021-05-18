Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,919 The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $81,661,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,297,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,123 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,594,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,119,000 after acquiring an additional 822,850 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,854,000. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,400,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $104,390,000 after acquiring an additional 708,830 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $6,974,177.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 921,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,365,822.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,801,052 shares of company stock valued at $125,864,368. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.09.

Shares of BX stock opened at $87.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.34 and a 200-day moving average of $69.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $91.41. The firm has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.04 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 141.99%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

