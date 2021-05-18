Human Investing LLC Sells 334 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Human Investing LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

SCHM opened at $77.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.15. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $45.65 and a one year high of $79.58.

